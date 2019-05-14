Armenian PM attends official dinner on Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary in Brussels

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Brussels on a working visit. The head of the Armenian government visited the headquarters of the European Council, where he was welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Nikol Pashinyan joined the leaders of Eastern Partnership-member States for an official dinner hosted by President of the European Council Donald Tusk on the occasion of the Eastern Partnership 10-year anniversary.

The dinner was also attended by President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, former Foreign Ministers of Poland and Sweden Radosław Sikorski and Carl Bildt, who initiated the Eastern Partnership.

The leaders of Eastern Partnership-member nations, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the above-mentioned high-ranking officials addressed the event with greeting remarks. They touched upon the programs implemented on the margins of the Eastern Partnership over the past 10 years, as well as on the forthcoming actions and initiatives.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan