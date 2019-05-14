LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-05-19
LONDON, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 may:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.08% to $1800.50, copper price up by 0.42% to $6146.50, lead price down by 1.61% to $1836.00, nickel price up by 1.40% to $11925.00, tin price up by 0.16% to $19330.00, zinc price up by 0.23% to $2630.00, molybdenum price stood at $27293.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
