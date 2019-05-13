PM Pashinyan’s delegation arrives in Brussels

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Brussels. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports that a bit later Pashinyan will head to Europa Building. President of the European Council Donald Tusk will meet Pashinyan.

An official dinner will be hosted by Donald Tusk on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.

Azerbaijan’s president Ilham ALiyev will also participate in the event.

The spokesperson of the Foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan had informed earlier that no official talks are planned between the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations.

6 post-Soviet countries participate in the Eastern Partnership initiative, which are Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Belarus and Ukraine. In 2017 Armenia and EU signed the Comprehenisve and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which has already been ratified by a number of European states.

