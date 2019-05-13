Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders may have non-formal meeting in Luxembourg, says spox

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. There is no agreement on organizing a meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and president of Azerbaijan Ilham ALiyev in Brussels, but it’s not ruled out that an informal meeting may take place, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs Pashinyan’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told the reporters in Luxembourg.

“There is n o agreement at the moment. A very important event will be held – the 10th anniversary of the Partnership (Eastern Partnership-edit), which will be attended by the initiators, high ranking EU officials and the heads of the 6 Eastern Partnership participant countries. I assume that Azerbaijan’s leader will be there too, but there is no agreement on organizing a meeting at the moment”, he said.

To the question if a non-formal meeting is possible, Karapetyan answered that he does not rule out such a meeting. “It’s difficult to say if there will be such an opportunity. The Heads of States will give speeches during the official dinner. I am confident there will be some type of contact, but it’s difficult to say now what kind of contact it will be”, Vladimir Karapetyan said.

PM Pashinyan is on a working visit in Luxembourg. He has already met with the Prime Minister and parliamentarians of that country. Afterwards, PM Pashinyan will participate in the event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership in Brussels.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan