Prime Minister of Luxembourg gladly responds to invitation to participate in IT forum in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel discussed a broad scope of cooperation, including issues of organization of business forums and cooperation in education, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told the reporters.

“The visit had an important goal, that is to develop political dialogue, emphasize our attitude towards Luxembourg, also discuss bilateral economic relations. I can say that the overall atmosphere of the meeting was very positive. There is mutual understanding between the two Prime Ministers”, Karapetyan said.

There are already a number of agreements. “The Prime Minister of Luxembourg is also responsible for the sphere of technologies and he gladly responded to the invitation of our Prime Minister to participate in the World Congress on Information Technology that will take place in October. We expect Luxembourg to participate with an adequate delegation”, Karapetyan said.

It was mentioned that Armenia positively assesses Luxembourg’s assistance to Armenia in a number of directions, particularly in the political direction. It became particularly obvious when last year in summer Luxembourg’s parliament ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, also it recognized the Armenian Genocide 2 years ago.

PM Pashinyan is in Luxembourg on a working visit.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan