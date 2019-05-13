Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-05-19

YEREVAN, 13 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 May, USD exchange rate is down by 0.84 drams to 481.33 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.65 drams to 540.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 7.37 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.76 drams to 626.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 19.26 drams to 19918.02 drams. Silver price is down by 0.79 drams to 228.95 drams. Platinum price is up by 69.87 drams to 13262.18 drams.