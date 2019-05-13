Over 25,000 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. A group of Armenian de-miners, who are in Syria on a humanitarian mission, have cleared 25.860 square meters of territory during the technical exploration and clearing operations from February 19 to May 10.
Nazeli Elbakyan, PR specialist at the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, told Armenpress that the Armenian doctors have provided surgical care to 214 patients in Syria.
The Armenian specialists continue the humanitarian mission in Syria.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
