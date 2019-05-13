Armenian PM meets with members of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Chamber of Deputies (parliament) of Luxembourg on May 13, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The PM left a note in the Golden Book of the Chamber of Deputies.

“It’s a great honor for me to visit this historical building. I am grateful to the friendly Luxembourg for this warm welcome. The relations of Armenia and Luxembourg have a great potential for further progress, and we will do our best to achieve it”, the Armenian PM wrote.

Thereafter, the meeting with the MPs began.

From the Armenian side the meeting is attended by Ambassador to Luxembourg and Belgium Tatul Margaryan, PM’s chief advisor Arsen Gasparyan, PM’s assistant Hrachya Tashchyan and PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan.

From the Luxembourg side, the meeting is attended by President of the Chamber of Deputies Fernand Etgen and other high-ranking officials.

The agenda of the meeting includes issues relating to the development of parliamentary cooperation.

