PM Nikol Pashinyan meets Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has met with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel during a working visit to the country.

PM Bettel welcomed his Armenian counterpart and thanked for paying the visit. He said he is impressed with the political developments in Armenia and expressed conviction that the Armenian people’s great confidence given to the Pashinyan government will enable achieving success and accomplish the outlined plans, reforms and initiatives aimed at the development of the country.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg expressed conviction that the two countries will continue cooperation in the future for the benefit of developing bilateral relations and strengthening the ties between the peoples.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the reception and added that the Government of Armenia attaches importance to the development of bilateral ties in different directions. Pashinyan attached importance to the development of economic partnership and enhancement of commercial ties. In this context he noted the necessity of boosting partnership between the governments of the two countries and implementing concrete actions. Pashinyan noted that the ongoing reforms in Armenia also greatly contribute to the improvement of the business climate and create favorable conditions for implementing productive investment programs. According to PM Pashinyan, the first phase of the revolution has been completed in Armenia, and now the Government of Armenia is carrying out steps for realizing an economic revolution.

Pashinyan told Bettel about the upcoming World Congress of Information Technologies that will take place in Yerevan in autumn 2019 and attached importance to the participation of Luxembourgish companies in the event.

Prospects of cooperation in IT, processed industry, agriculture, tourism and other economic branches were discussed. The prime ministers highlighted the organization of business forums for boosting business ties. Both sides emphasized that a great untapped potential exists in the economic relations of the two countries and that through joint work it will be possible to significantly enhance ties and increase turnover volumes.

PM Bettel noted that Luxembourg is ready to actively cooperate and assist the Armenian government for advancing reforms in different sectors. He suggested to also boost cooperation in the education sector, particularly between universities and to carry out student exchange programs.

The sides also exchanged ideas over Armenia-European Union relations and other topics of mutual interest.

Pashinyan invited Bettel to visit Armenia and noted that high-level mutual visits will contribute to further development and strengthening of relations.

Bettel and Pashinyan toured Luxembourg City together, visited the City Hall, where the Armenian PM had a short meeting with Mayor Lydie Polfer.

