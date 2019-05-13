Pashinyan guarantees free opposition activities in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan finds one the greatest achievements of his 1-year in office that Armenia is now a democratic country.

“Last year in December we had early election of parliament,” Pashinyan says in an interview to the Russian RBK published today. “This election was the only parliamentary election in our history the results of which were not disputed in the Constitutional Court. Since 1995, frankly, all elections have been rigged. If one year ago we were to say to somebody that democratic elections are possible in Armenia, no one would believe it,” Pashinyan said.

Asked by the interviewer whether or not a true opposition for the Pashinyan government exists, the PM said: “Yes, of course”.

Asked about relations with the opposition, Pashinyan said: “We are in normal relations. Sometimes we have heated debates, but this is normal for a democratic country. I can guarantee that there are no restrictions for opposition activities in Armenia. Now the press in Armenia is freer than ever before,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan