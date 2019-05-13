Armenian President sends congratulatory letter to King of Thailand on coronation

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on the occasion of his coronation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that Thailand will continue steadily developing under his rule, and the friendly ties between Armenia and Thailand will further deepen and strengthen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan