Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers meet briefly during Brussels Eastern Partnership event

BRUSSELS, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met briefly in Brussels during the Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary ministerial meeting, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

“A short meeting took place within the framework of the summit. The ministers shook hands,” she said, adding that “no official negotiations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations are planned”.

