Armenian President hosts delegation of Global Leadership Foundation

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the delegation of the Global Leadership Foundation who arrived in Armenia at the President’s invitation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The delegation includes Thomas Pickering, former US special envoy to the United Nations, former President of Switzerland Micheline Calmy-Rey, Hervé Ladsous, former UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations and the Foundation’s Projects Director Amitav Banerji.

The President welcomed the visit of the representatives of the leading international consulting structure to Armenia and introduced the recent changes that have taken place in Armenia. “Development in all directions, strengthening of democratic institutions and values are important for our country. In this sense the consulting support of the Global Leadership Foundation will be useful and valuable for Armenia which is on the path to democratic development”, President Sarkissian said.

The guests thanked the President for the invitation and expressed readiness to provide support for Armenia’s development as much as possible. They stated that during the visit they will try to get maximum information on which areas and how they can have their investment. “You now are seeking to build a really wonderful and democratic country. We all are impressed with your country, and therefore we are here”, former Swiss president Micheline Calmy-Rey said.

The Global Leadership Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation registered in the Canton of Berne, Switzerland. It is independent of any private, corporate or commercial interest.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has been member of the board of the Foundation from 2006 to 2013.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan