Nearly ten days later, critically wounded Artsakh soldier regains consciousness

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. A soldier of the Artsakh Defense Army has regained consciousness nearly ten days after being heavily wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire at the Line of Contact.

Soldier Aganik Zoroglyan was on-duty around 16:05, May 4, in the south-eastern direction of the Artsakh military when Azerbaijani troops breached the ceasefire. He was transported to Yerevan in a critical condition.

Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS the soldier has recognized his parents after waking up from the comatose condition.

“He is doing very well. He regained consciousness yesterday, he is speaking, he recognized his parents,” he said.

