Healthcare minister reiterates Gardasil 4 vaccine importance, calls for stopping ungrounded criticism

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Cervical cancer kills 120 women yearly in Armenia, according to Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan.

Speaking at a news conference today, Torosyan emphasized that Armenia will continue fighting cervical cancer with the Gardasil 4 vaccine, despite criticism and accusations.

“The first batch of Gardasil 4 was donated to us by our international partners, and they are ready to supply Armenia the vaccines provisioned for the next few years 25 times cheaper than the market price,” Torosyan said, assuring that Gardasil 4 is safe and effective, both for men and women, in fighting Human papillomavirus infection (HPV infection), which is the cause of cervical cancer in women and other types of cancer in men.

“I myself have been vaccinated and we’ve had 1500 vaccinations last year. We will achieve the conviction, that our mothers and girls will understand that this vaccine is decisive for them to be protected and treating cancer,” he said, calling for the ungrounded criticism to end because Gardasil 4 is proven to be safe.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan