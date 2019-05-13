Armenia takes part in Expo Beijing 2019 in China

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Expo Beijing 2019 International Horticultural Exhibition has kicked off in China on April 29.

Armenia is also presented at the exhibition in a pavilion titled ‘Harmonized to Nature’, the ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

The pavilion includes horticultural crops brought from Armenia, such as two apricot trees and 2 grape vines. Armenia’s best wines, brandy and fruit dishes, whole range of dried fruits, lavash, carpets, souvenirs and other items are presented in the pavilion. Videos introducing Armenia’s culture, tourism attractions and winemaking industry are being screened.

Karen Khachatryan, head of the Armenian pavilion, says they host an average of 40.000-42.000 visitors daily. Various international conferences and discussions are taking place on the sidelines of the exhibition.

In addition to other media outlets, the Chinese CCTV made a special report on the Armenian pavilion.

97 countries and international associations are participating in the Expo.

The exhibition will operate until October 7.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Armenia’s deputy minister of agriculture Garnik Petrosyan and Ambassador to China Sergey Manasaryan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan