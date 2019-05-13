26-year-old man charged with pregnant woman’s murder in Armenian province

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. A 30-year-old woman has been battered to death outside the village of Ayntap in Armenia’s Armavir province in the evening of May 8, the Investigative Committee said in a news release.

Authorities said the woman was killed by a 26-year-old local of the province. He battered the victim using a pipe, a bat and other tools.

An autopsy revealed that the victim was pregnant.

The suspect has been charged with murder and is under arrest pending trial, the Investigative Committee said on May 13th.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan