US Embassy issues Iraq travel warning
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Baghdad on May 12 has issued a security alert, advising all US citizens not to travel to Iraq due to the heightened tensions, reports TASS.
“The US Embassy in Baghdad advises all US citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq and the requirement to remain vigilant”, the Embassy said.
The Embassy urged its citizens to avoid places known as US citizen gathering points, keep a low profile and be aware of their surroundings.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
