Trump says US is ‘right where it wants to be’ on trade talks with China

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump says the US is “right where it wants to be with China” as both sides remain locked in a bruising trade battle, BBC reported.

The US more than doubled tariffs on $200bn (£153.7bn) of Chinese goods on May 10, in a sharp escalation of their trade war.

“We are right where we want to be with China. Remember, they broke the deal with us & tried to renegotiate. We will be taking in Tens of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs from China. Buyers of product can make it themselves in the USA (ideal), or buy it from non-Tariffed countries”, Trump said on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said “both sides will suffer” from the trade dispute.

Asked in an interview with Fox News Sunday whether it was correct to say that it was US businesses and US consumers who pay for the tariff, Mr Kudlow said: “Yes, to some extent. I don’t disagree with that”.

Kudlow also said there was a “strong possibility” that Trump would meet with China’s President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in Japan in late June.