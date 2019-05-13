Armenian PM’s visit to Luxembourg begins

LUXEMBOURG, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation to Luxembourg has kicked off, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The Armenian delegation includes foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, PM’s chief advisor Arsen Gasparyan and PM’s assistant Hrachya Tashchyan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia will meet with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

First, the two prime ministers will hold private talks, followed by an expanded-format meeting of the two delegations.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen will host an official dinner in honor of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after which the PM will meet with members of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg.

Later on, the Premier will leave for Brussels to attend the official dinner hosted by European Council President Donald Tusk on the occasion of the Eastern Partnership’s 10th Anniversary.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan