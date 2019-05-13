PM’s spouse holds meeting with President of Union of Armenians of Russia
09:51, 13 May, 2019
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, the President of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smiles charitable foundations, held a meeting on May 12 with UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Ara Abrahamyan, the President of the Union of Armenians of Russia.
During the meeting Abrahamyan presented the May 12-14 Destinies are Different, Victory is One conference that is held in Armenia, according to a press release of Hakobyan’s office.
Hakobyan presented the activities of the charitable foundations and the sides discussed directions for future cooperation.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
