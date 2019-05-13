Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 May

PM’s spouse holds meeting with President of Union of Armenians of Russia


YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, the President of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smiles charitable foundations, held a meeting on May 12 with UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Ara Abrahamyan, the President of the Union of Armenians of Russia.

During the meeting Abrahamyan presented the May 12-14 Destinies are Different, Victory is One conference that is held in Armenia, according to a press release of Hakobyan’s office.

Hakobyan presented the activities of the charitable foundations and the sides discussed directions for future cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




