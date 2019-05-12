Headlines of the Week
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. ArmenPress presents the top events of the past week in a brief recap below:
PM Nikol Pashinyan attends Victory Day celebrations in Artsakh
NSS Armenia exposes case of espionage for Azerbaijan
“We stand with you in commemoration, we stand with you for Armenia’s future” – Macron tells Sarkissian in heartfelt letter
Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss development of bilateral partnership
Japan donates new batch of fire engines to Armenia – PM expresses gratitude for donation
Parliament completely adopts bill on changing government’s composition
“I hope the Public Radio will live up to the task in the new situation” – PM Visits Armenian Public Radio Headquarters on World Radio Day
49 businesses granted tax privileges, multi-billion drams investments underway – PM on 1st year in office
Artsakh’s President officially petitions for Kocharyan’s release
PM reiterates Prosecutor General’s reaction to Artsakh’s Kocharyan petition
Ex-government destroyed classified national security documents on eve of 2018 revolution, says Pashinyan
2 Armenians injured in Kessab bombing
ARSENAL requests security guarantees from UEFA for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to go to Baku
Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal