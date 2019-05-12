Headlines of the Week

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. ArmenPress presents the top events of the past week in a brief recap below:

PM Nikol Pashinyan attends Victory Day celebrations in Artsakh





NSS Armenia exposes case of espionage for Azerbaijan

“We stand with you in commemoration, we stand with you for Armenia’s future” – Macron tells Sarkissian in heartfelt letter

Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss development of bilateral partnership

Japan donates new batch of fire engines to Armenia – PM expresses gratitude for donation

Parliament completely adopts bill on changing government’s composition

“I hope the Public Radio will live up to the task in the new situation” – PM Visits Armenian Public Radio Headquarters on World Radio Day

49 businesses granted tax privileges, multi-billion drams investments underway – PM on 1st year in office

Artsakh’s President officially petitions for Kocharyan’s release

PM reiterates Prosecutor General’s reaction to Artsakh’s Kocharyan petition

Ex-government destroyed classified national security documents on eve of 2018 revolution, says Pashinyan

2 Armenians injured in Kessab bombing

ARSENAL requests security guarantees from UEFA for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to go to Baku

Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal