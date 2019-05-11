Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

New reforms up ahead in education sector, vows minister


YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan has vowed new reforms in the education sector.

Harutyunyan said he will soon convene a news conference to present the accomplished tasks and future plans of the ministry.

“On year ago on this day I was appointed Minister of Education and Science. Serving the Republic of Armenia is a greatest honor. Numerous changes have been made during this one year, and new changes are up ahead,” he said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration