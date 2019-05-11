Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to pay multiple visits next week.

According to e-gov, the Prime Minister will lead a delegation on May 12th to Luxembourg.

Then, on May 13th, the delegation led by Pashinyan will travel to Brussels. Although the report did not mention the purpose of the visit, Brussels is marking the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership during this period.

Later from May 14th to May 16th Pashinyan will travel to Beijing, China.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Minister of Transportation, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan are included in the delegation.

Earlier on May 8th, Pashinyan told a news conference that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the framework of the upcoming Asian Civilizations Forum.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan