“Get rich and enrich” – PM’s message at Gegharkunik business forum

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on entrepreneurs to get rich and enrich the country by investing in Armenia.

“Entrepreneurship is a type of activity that requires unique talent,” Pashinyan said at the My Step For Gegharkunik business forum in the eponymous Armenian province. “And I am convinced that we have numerous talented entrepreneurs in and out of Armenia, who are interested in Armenia, historic Armenia, and are interested in New Armenia, the new opportunities that have been created here. It’s been one year since the Velvet Revolution took place in Armenia, and this the results of this one year we say for the record that the course of our thoughts is right, we are proceeding in the correct way, we are walking and thinking in the correct direction. And our greatest objective is to encourage businessmen in order for them to conduct activities in Armenia, in order for them to get rich and enrich Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that monopolies and corruption are eliminated, and all programs and projects can be openly, transparently and publicly discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan