Global Leadership Foundation delegation visits Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. A delegation of the Global Leadership Foundation has arrived to Armenia today at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian.

The delegation is composed of Thomas Pickering, a retired American diplomat who served as US envoy to the United Nation from 1989 to 1992, Swiss ex-President Micheline Calmy-Rey, Hervé Ladsous – a former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations (2011-2017), as well as Global Leadership Foundation Projects Director Amitav Banerji.

GLF is a not-for-profit foundation, registered in Switzerland and is independent of any government or corporate interest.

According to the President’s Office, the delegation will have meetings with the Armenian leadership and will visit the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin and the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian himself was a member of board of the GLF from 2006 to 2013.

