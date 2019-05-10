PM Pashinyan emphasizes necessity of creating better conditions for bike riding

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hopes that better conditions will be created for biking in the city and the country as a whole, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a live Facebook broadcast, biking from the Government to his house.

“Today we opened the biking season. Yerevan’s traffic is not so convenient for biking”, he said, hoping that they will be able to create better conditions for biking, underlining the importance of healthy lifestyle.

The PM asked all bicycle riders to wear helmets.

Pashinyan noted that going home from the Government by bike (4 km) is a great pleasure, but the job of the security officers becomes harder.

In the morning Pashinyan went to the Government on bike, from where he headed to Yerevan City Hall to participate in the opening of a garden dedicated to 2800th anniversary of Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan