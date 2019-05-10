Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-19

YEREVAN, 10 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 May, USD exchange rate is up by 0.21 drams to 482.17 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.78 drams to 541.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.45 drams to 627.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 84.61 drams to 19937.28 drams. Silver price is down by 0.06 drams to 229.74 drams. Platinum price is down by 304.16 drams to 13192.31 drams.