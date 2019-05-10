Armenian PM’s spouse visits children receiving treatment in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of City of Smile and My Step charity foundations, on May 10 visited the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic in Yerevan, her Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by director of the Clinic Samvel Danielyan and pediatric oncologist Gevorg Tamamyan, Mrs. Hakobyan toured the medical center and talked to the children receiving treatment, their parents and treating doctors.

