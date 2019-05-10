Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives Austrian parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan on May 10 received the delegation led by Gudrun Kugler, head of the Austria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group of the Austrian National Council (lower house), the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests in Armenia, the Vice Speaker highlighted their visit in terms of strengthening the Armenian-Austrian traditional friendly ties, as well as boosting the inter-parliamentary cooperation. He said the Armenia-Austria parliamentary friendship group is ready to conduct deeper cooperation in the future.

Vahe Enfiajyan stated that Armenia specifically highlights the use of the parliamentary diplomacy tool for implementing new programs in foreign relations and various areas.

In his turn Gudrun Kugler said this is the first visit of the Austria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group to Armenia and expressed readiness to contribute to deepening and developing the bilateral ties.

The meeting participants also touched upon the necessity to intensify the mutual visits and further develop the mutual partnership.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan