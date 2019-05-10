Pashinyan administration recaps one-year in office, seeks higher efficiency and multiple new reforms

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today recapped the government’s 1st-year activities during the Cabinet meeting and presented upcoming actions.

“I would like to thank you for the joint work,” he told Cabinet members. “Of course, during this period changes in the Cabinet’s composition have taken place, while some of the incumbent Cabinet members are with us from the very beginning. I would like to thank all those with whom we have worked during this period.”

PM Nikol Pashinyan reminded about his recent major press conference where he presented 100 reforms that have taken place during his 1 year in office, and told his ministers that this new accountability bar must be adopted further. “And I would like to say this as an objective that in my year-end press conference we all together must have another 100 reforms to publish”.

The PM said Cabinet members must collect on a daily basis their accomplishments.

“Generally, with results of this year I can say for the record that it certainly was a very important period. Fervent political development took place during this period. Five elections of prime minister took place in 2018, early election of Yerevan Mayor took place, early elections took place in major cities, in Kapan, Etchmiatsin, Hrazdan, early elections of parliament took place, and our government was formed with the results of it. In the coming year I expect a higher pace of our work and efficiency. As you all know, the parliament has adopted the law on the government’s new structure and soon the changes must come into force, but this process mustn’t anyhow reduce the pace of our work, meaning nothing must change in our daily work, on the contrary, taking this occasion we must make our activities more productive,” the PM said.

He noted that the government must find concrete ways for efficiently spending the 62,000,000,000 drams in additional tax revenues that was reported earlier. He tasked his deputy, Tigran Avinyan, to coordinate the work.

The PM also emphasized that major road construction projects will soon commence.

