10 May

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia takes part in divine liturgy dedicated to Artsakh Defense Army in Shushi


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan attended a divine liturgy dedicated to the Defense Army of Artsakh in Holy All-Saviour Ghazanchetsots Church of Shushi in the morning of May 10, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Mirzoyan was accompanied by Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan and high-ranking military officials.

