Armenia proposes to increase fine for Caucasian leopard hunting by 97 million drams
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government proposes to increase the fine for the damage caused by the hunting and killing of a Caucasian leopard by 97 million drams based on the legislative changes, Minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.
“It is planned to set a fine of 100 million drams for the damage caused by the hunting or killing of the Caucasian leopard that is in critical condition, instead of the current 3 million AMD fine. The program, which is implemented by the ministry, and the Year of Caucasian Leopard declared by Armenia, is not a national program and aims at preserving this unique and extremely rare animal species in the entire European region”, the minister said.
Erik Grigoryan said at present nearly 8-12 Caucasian leopards are registered.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan