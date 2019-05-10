Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

Armenia approves visa waiver with Chile for diplomatic, official passport holders


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved the agreement on abolishing visa requirements between Armenia and Chile for diplomatic and official passport holders.

According to FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the agreement’s purpose is to boost the development of political dialogue, and development in other sectors between the two countries.

 

