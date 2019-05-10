Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

Armenian Ambassador meets with Beirut Mayor


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan met with Mayor of Beirut Jamal Itani, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Mayor praised the cooperation between two sister cities – Beirut and Yerevan, the works carried out so far and the prospective programs. He highly appreciated the dedicated role of the Lebanese-Armenians in the city’s development.

The officials also exchanged views on expanding the cooperation and organizing mutual visits.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration