Armenian Ambassador meets with Beirut Mayor

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan met with Mayor of Beirut Jamal Itani, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Mayor praised the cooperation between two sister cities – Beirut and Yerevan, the works carried out so far and the prospective programs. He highly appreciated the dedicated role of the Lebanese-Armenians in the city’s development.

The officials also exchanged views on expanding the cooperation and organizing mutual visits.

