Dassault Systèmes interested in revealing Armenia’s education system: President Sarkissian hosts company representatives

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the delegation of the leading French company Dassault Systèmes, led by first Vice President Christian Nardin and Senior Director, Global Academia Programs, Xavier Fouge, who arrived in Armenia at the President’s invitation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President said during the previous meetings with the company executives they have discussed the cooperation opportunities and possible directions. “We should reveal what we can do together”, Armen Sarkissian said, adding: “First of all, to reveal the country’s education sector because we need to have a right educational system in order to operate in the field of high technologies. I am convinced that we have talented people surrounding us. We have inherited a very good education system from the Soviet Union, in particular, in the sphere of natural sciences”.

Mr. Sarkissian said Armenia is a small country, but a global nation, Armenians are everywhere, and this as well is an important mission.

Christian Nardin thanked the President for the invitation and stated: “It’s a great honor to be here. During the visit we would like to understand the areas where we can work. People are the key of the future, everything starts from the people, therefore, we are so interested in discovering Armenia’s education system and see how we can contribute to the education of the new generation, which is, eventually, a great investment aimed at having better future. Future is an opportunity, not a threat. Technologies can be wonderful tools in the future if they are used correctly”.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the time to be spent in Armenia will enable the company representatives to reveal the country’s opportunities, educational and scientific potential. “All this will give you an overall vision and opportunity to plan what you can do here”, the Armenian President said.

Dassault Systèmes is a subsidiary of the Dassault Group created in 1981. It develops and markets PLM software and services that support industrial processes by providing a 3D vision of the entire lifecycle of products from conception to maintenance.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan