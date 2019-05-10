PM tasks Cabinet members to collect 100 facts about new Armenia in their activity fields by the end of 2019

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tasked members of the Cabinet, heads of adjacent bodies to follow his example and collect 100 facts about new Armenia in their activity fields by the end of 2019.

“On May 8 I held a press conference during which I presented 100 facts and tried to sum up the results of 1-year activity of our government. I attach great importance to that document because it clearly shows what we have done during this period, but I also want to state that a new accountability bar has been defined by that document, and we should apply and adopt such format of accountability. And I also want to set a task that during my press conference at the end of the year we together must have another 100 facts about new Armenia. I expect all Cabinet members must work with this criteria. We will not wait for December to collect and release the facts, the collection and creation of these facts should be our daily work. And based on that I will assess the work carried out by our government members and the adjacent bodies”, Pashinyan said.

The PM said he expects working efficiency from the members of the Cabinet.

“This one year was a very important period, I will continue to state that heated political elections were held. 5 elections of PM took place in 2018, the snap election of Yerevan Mayor, snap parliamentary elections were held, and our government has been formed as a result of these snap parliamentary elections”, he said, urging the Cabinet members to make their activities more effective.

According to Pashinyan, the government’s key task for the future is to organize the normal process of the expenditure part of the budget.

“We must be able not only to ensure the expenditure part as envisaged by the budget, but also the 62 billion drams that is generated additionally as a state budget revenue for this year, we must be able to find concrete ways for effectively spending these sums. I have already given instructions, we, it seemed, have already made a decision over the 30 billion drams, but we must also plan additional expenditures for another 30 billion drams, we should do this quickly, but with serious discussions”, the PM added.

