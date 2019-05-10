Five illicit enrichment suspects under criminal investigation in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Five individuals are currently under criminal investigation in Armenia for suspected illicit enrichment, while 8-9 criminal cases have been launched on money laundering in 2018, Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan told lawmakers in parliament while presenting his annual report.

“These two crimes are new in our legal practice. And these two have problematic legal interpretations around the world. Nevertheless the illicit enrichment article in the criminal law is functioning in our country for already one and a half year. As of this moment we have five individuals who are under criminal investigation,” he said.

He said money laundering investigations in 2018 have been activates, and in 2017 no such proceedings took place at all. He said very often money laundering charges come up while investigating other charges.

