Yerevan inaugurates stunning new park in downtown

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian capital has a brand new park as the construction of the Yerevan 2800th Anniversary Park was inaugurated Friday morning with government officials in attendance. Beautiful trees, mesmerizing mosaic ground work, bronze statues, fountains and other art work make this wonderful new place a perfect place to spend time.

The construction of the park was funded by the Vartanian Family Charitable Foundation.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, other government officials, as well as philanthropists Michael Vartanian and Karen Vartanian from the fund inaugurated the park, which is located in downtown Yerevan, few hundred meters down the road from Republic Square.

“This is a gift to the city from Michael and Karen Vartanians,” Mayor Hayk Marutyan said. He said the park cost 5,300,000 dollars to built. He praised the “highest-level” result of the construction.

The philanthropists had only one pre-condition for giving the gift: the park remains the property of Yerevan and any kind of business activity is banned from taking place in the area.

The Vartanian Family Charitable Foundation will cover all maintenance expenses of the park for 99 years, starting from 2019.

