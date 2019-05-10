Armenian search and rescue team to undergo training in Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Ten officers of the Armenian Rescue Service from the Ministry of Emergency Situations will undergo special trainings in Russia as part of cooperation with the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center.

The officers will attends the Mountainous Terrain Training Regional Search and Rescue program classes from May 13 to 30 in Sochi, Russia, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan