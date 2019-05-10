Passenger flow increases 2% in Armenia’s airports in April 2019

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. In April of 2019 the two airports of the Republic of Armenia served 217 030 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2018 by 2%, Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

As compared to April 2018, a 2% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan in the 4th month of 2019. In April 2019 Zvartnots served 205419 passengers against 200 707of the past April.

As for Shirak Airport of Gyumri, this April it served 11 611 passengers, while this indicator was 12 070 in April 2018. Thus there has been a decrease of 4%.

Number of passengers in March 2018 Number of passengers in March 2019 Difference in %s Zvartnots 200,707 205,419 2 % Shirak 12,070 11,611 -4 % TOTAL 212,777 217,030 2%

Since the beginning of the year passenger flow at the two airports of Armenia has been795 605 people, which exceeds the indicator of the same period of the previous year by 7.8 %.

In January-April 2019, at Zvartnots and Shirak airports there has also been recorded an increase of 2.6 % in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same period of the previous year.