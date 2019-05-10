LIVE: Parliament session
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of parliament continues in Yerevan.
Lawmakers will continue debating the 2018 report of the General Prosecution, with Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan in attendance for a Q&A.
Voting for previously debated bills will also take place.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
