Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

“If anyone will attempt to make Artsakh a counterrevolution source, people will make it a revolution source” – PM after visiting Stepanakert


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. After returning to Yerevan, Armenia from a trip to Artsakh for the Victory Day celebrations, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed rumors alleging that certain people are attempting to make Artsakh a “counterrevolution source”.

“I’ll share my impressions from my latest visit to Artsakh: If some people will attempt to make Artsakh a counterrevolution source, the people of Artsakh itself will make it a revolution source”, he said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




