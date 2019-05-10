Pashinyan arrives to office on bicycle Friday morning

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was seen riding a bicycle today to work.

He posted a video on his Facebook account, showing him riding the bike in the Yerevan city streets, with his security detail following from behind.

His spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan joined the ride.

“Last time I came to work on a revolutionary bicycle, this time – with a counterrevolutionary,” Pashinyan jokingly said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan