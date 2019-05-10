LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-05-19

LONDON, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.06% to $1799.00, copper price down by 0.08% to $6121.00, lead price down by 0.11% to $1866.00, nickel price down by 2.20% to $11760.00, tin price down by 0.77% to $19300.00, zinc price down by 1.50% to $2624.00, molybdenum price stood at $27293.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.