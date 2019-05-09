Asian Stocks - 09-05-19
TOKYO, 9 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 May:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.93% to 21402.13 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.38% to 1550.71 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.48% to 2850.95 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.39% to 28311.07 points.
- 17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-05-19
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 09-05-19
- 16:03 Nation-wide events dedicated to Independence Day of Armenia will mainly take place in Gyumri
- 15:21 Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan discuss issues related to cooperation between two Armenian states
- 15:16 President of Artsakh, Prime Minister of Armenia lay flowers at pedestal of the Tank-monument
- 14:05 WB to allocate 13.4 million Euro for improvement of Armenia’s rural roads network
- 12:51 PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Victory Day
- 12:39 PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on Victory and Peace Day
- 12:11 Armenia remains sole guarantor of Artsakh’s security – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 11:55 Defense Ministry of Armenia aspires for military supremacy, but not just balance – Minister Tonoyan
- 11:10 Shushi liberation was the victory of the combined power, freedom- loving spirit and inflexible will of the Armenian people – Artsakh’s President
- 11:05 Artsakh’s President meets Nikol Pashinyan and his wife at Stepanakert airport
- 11:00 We need to create today a strong foundation of tomorrow’s accomplishments – President Sarkissian congratulates on triple holiday
- 10:56 PM Pashinyan congratulates Armenian people on triple holiday
- 10:45 European Stocks - 08-05-19
- 10:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-05-19
- 10:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-05-19
- 10:41 Oil Prices Down - 08-05-19
- 10:40 US stocks - 08-05-19
- 10:25 363 veterans of Great Patriotic War living in Armenia, 41 of which women
- 08:36 May triple holiday – May 9 day of victory and peace for Armenian people
- 05.08-21:47 Russia introduces results of recent Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting to OSCE Secretary General
- 05.08-21:35 Armenian, Greek and Cypriot FMs to hold first trilateral meeting in early June
- 05.08-20:30 Pashinyan to depart for Artsakh on May 9
- 05.08-18:42 Sirusho from the block? Pop star includes classic Yerevan neighborhood life in new music video
- 05.08-18:38 Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to depart for Artsakh on May 8
- 05.08-17:42 Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh President’s residence on the occasion of May triple holiday
- 05.08-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-05-19
- 05.08-17:26 Asian Stocks - 08-05-19
- 05.08-17:18 Ex-government destroyed classified national security documents on eve of 2018 revolution, says Pashinyan
- 05.08-17:12 Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission to hold session in Yerevan in June
- 05.08-17:00 Pashinyan’s May 8 news conference breaks previous records with 5,5 hour span
- 05.08-16:06 Armenian PM to meet with Chinese President in near future
- 05.08-15:42 Armenia tries to establish new level relations with United States, says Pashinyan
- 05.08-14:44 Armenia to become world’s first country to switch government fleet to solely electric cars
14:44, 05.08.2019
Viewed 2474 times Armenia to become world’s first country to switch government fleet to solely electric cars
14:15, 05.06.2019
Viewed 2267 times Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
21:12, 05.06.2019
Viewed 2071 times 2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 2067 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
18:58, 05.07.2019
Viewed 1754 times NSS Armenia exposes case of espionage for Azerbaijan