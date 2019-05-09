Asian Stocks - 09-05-19

TOKYO, 9 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.93% to 21402.13 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.38% to 1550.71 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.48% to 2850.95 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.39% to 28311.07 points.