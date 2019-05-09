Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 May

Asian Stocks - 09-05-19


TOKYO, 9 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.93% to 21402.13 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.38% to 1550.71 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.48% to 2850.95 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.39% to 28311.07 points.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration