PM Nikol Pashinyan attends Victory Day celebrations in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. On May 9, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Artsakh Republic, where he took part in the celebrations dedicated to Victory Day, the Anniversary of Artsakh Republic Defense Army Formation and the Shushi Liberation Day.



Early today, senior officials of Armenia and Artsakh marched from Renaissance Square to the Memorial Complex in Stepanakert with a solemn procession and paid tribute to the memory of those killed in the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation War.

The Prime Minister of Armenia next called at the Fraternal Cemetery of Freedom-Fighters to pay homage to perished freedom-fighters. Then, the two Armenian Republics’ senior officials laid flowers at the Tank Monument and at the Memorial to Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan.



During a festive reception in Shushi, Prime Minister Pashinyan talked to those present and congratulated them on the triple holiday.



Accompanied by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Nikol Pashinyan and Bako Sahakyan visited the new-built Holy Virgin’s Church in Stepanakert, where they lit candles.

