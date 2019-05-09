Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan discuss issues related to cooperation between two Armenian states
YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President Bako Sahakyan met on May 9 with Prime-Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who arrived in Artsakh within the frameworks of celebrations to mark the Victory Holiday, the 27th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of ARtsakh President’s Office, a wide spectrum of issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian states was on the discussion agenda.
- 16:03 Nation-wide events dedicated to Independence Day of Armenia will mainly take place in Gyumri
- 15:16 President of Artsakh, Prime Minister of Armenia lay flowers at pedestal of the Tank-monument
- 14:05 WB to allocate 13.4 million Euro for improvement of Armenia’s rural roads network
- 12:51 PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Victory Day
- 12:11 Armenia remains sole guarantor of Artsakh’s security – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 11:55 Defense Ministry of Armenia aspires for military supremacy, but not just balance – Minister Tonoyan
- 11:10 Shushi liberation was the victory of the combined power, freedom- loving spirit and inflexible will of the Armenian people – Artsakh’s President
- 11:05 Artsakh’s President meets Nikol Pashinyan and his wife at Stepanakert airport
- 11:00 We need to create today a strong foundation of tomorrow’s accomplishments – President Sarkissian congratulates on triple holiday
- 10:56 PM Pashinyan congratulates Armenian people on triple holiday
- 10:45 European Stocks - 08-05-19
- 10:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-05-19
- 10:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-05-19
- 10:41 Oil Prices Down - 08-05-19
- 10:40 US stocks - 08-05-19
- 10:25 363 veterans of Great Patriotic War living in Armenia, 41 of which women
- 08:36 May triple holiday – May 9 day of victory and peace for Armenian people
- 05.08-21:47 Russia introduces results of recent Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting to OSCE Secretary General
- 05.08-21:35 Armenian, Greek and Cypriot FMs to hold first trilateral meeting in early June
- 05.08-20:30 Pashinyan to depart for Artsakh on May 9
- 05.08-18:42 Sirusho from the block? Pop star includes classic Yerevan neighborhood life in new music video
- 05.08-18:38 Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to depart for Artsakh on May 8
- 05.08-17:42 Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh President’s residence on the occasion of May triple holiday
- 05.08-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-05-19
- 05.08-17:26 Asian Stocks - 08-05-19
- 05.08-17:18 Ex-government destroyed classified national security documents on eve of 2018 revolution, says Pashinyan
- 05.08-17:12 Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission to hold session in Yerevan in June
- 05.08-17:00 Pashinyan’s May 8 news conference breaks previous records with 5,5 hour span
- 05.08-16:06 Armenian PM to meet with Chinese President in near future
- 05.08-15:42 Armenia tries to establish new level relations with United States, says Pashinyan
- 05.08-14:44 Armenia to become world’s first country to switch government fleet to solely electric cars
- 05.08-14:44 President Armen Sarkissian meets Chairman and members of Board of Chamber of Advocates
- 05.08-14:39 Armenian PM considers work as the key to solving poverty issue in the country
- 05.08-14:38 President Sarkissian meets with teaching staff of Russian-Armenian University
