Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan discuss issues related to cooperation between two Armenian states

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President Bako Sahakyan met on May 9 with Prime-Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who arrived in Artsakh within the frameworks of celebrations to mark the Victory Holiday, the 27th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of ARtsakh President’s Office, a wide spectrum of issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian states was on the discussion agenda.