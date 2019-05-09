President of Artsakh, Prime Minister of Armenia lay flowers at pedestal of the Tank-monument

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. On May 9 within the framework of celebrations to mark the Victory Holiday, the 27th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi President Bako Sahakyan together with Prime-Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Artsakh Republic second President Arkady Ghoukasyan, primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, high-ranking officials from Artsakh and Armenia attended the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, laid a wreath and flowers to the monuments commemorating martyrs perished in the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh Liberation Struggle, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.

Thereafter in the town of Shoushi they laid a wreath and flowers to the pedestal of the Tank-monument and the monument of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan. On the same day Bako Sahakyan and Nikol Pashinyan visited the Cathedral of Intercession in capital Stepanakert.