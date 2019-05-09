PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Victory Day

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please, accept my hearty congratulations on the occasion of our shared holiday, the 74th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War.

This holiday is the embodiment of the great victory, as well as the symbol of joint struggle and heroism of the former Soviet Union peoples. The feats of our fathers and grandfathers who defeated fascism will remain forever in the heroic history of our peoples, as an example of bravery and stability for our current and future generations.

I am confident that our friendship that has lived through experience of war and the common values are firm basis for strategic partnership and cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish you, your friends and all the Russian people on this bright festive day that good health, welfare and prosperity”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan